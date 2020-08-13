Cape Town on stage 1 load shedding as Eskom implements stage 2

Cape Town – While Eskom announced on Thursday morning it would start Stage 2 load shedding from 8am, the City of Cape Town tweeted that its customers would only be on Stage 1. ’’Eskom has confirmed load-shedding will be active from 08:00 today. Stage 2 will apply for Eskom customers. ’’Most City customers will be shed at Stage 1 as the City is protecting customers from one stage of load-shedding,’’ the City of Cape Town posted on Twitter.

Eskom said it would implement rotational power cuts from 8 am to 10 pm due to an increase in breakdowns of its generation units, warning that the blackouts could continue into the weekend.

"The delay of the return to service of two units at Duvha and Tutuka and the breakdowns of four units at Kriel, Tutuka and Kendal have resulted in the need for load shedding today," it said in a statement.

"These units removed more than 2,000 MW of capacity from the system. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service.

"There is a high possibility that Stage 2 load shedding may be escalated to Stage 3 for the evening peak. This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the weekend," Eskom warned.

"Eskom wishes to assure the public that implementing load shedding is the last resort, in order to protect the national grid."

