Cape Town Opera pop-up concerts bring joy to healthcare workers on the frontlines

Cape Town - With SA moving to Level 1 after months of strict lockdown protocol has been practised during the pandemic, it is vital and a joy to make our way to the areas where individuals have selflessly risked their lives to ensure the safety and well being of our communities, the Cape Town opera has said on Tuesday.

This week Cape Town Opera chorus master Marvin Kernelle and eight of its members have visited some of the essential services teams who have courageously and valiantly come to the rescue of Capetonians during the last six months in the midst of Covid-19.

The opera team has staged Thank You concerts with the Ladles of Love team at several venues. One was at GrandWest, where a special group of volunteers were working around the clock preparing meals and food parcels for those in need.

Another was held at the Bellville and Retreat La Belle (ACVV) Tehuis vir Bejaardes and Douglas Murray Home for the Aged, where staff and residents were largely isolated during the lockdown.