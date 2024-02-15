Cape Town police arrest suspects in cellphone heist after high speed chase

In a dramatic turn of events earlier on Thursday afternoon, a group of alleged cellphone thieves were arrested after a high-speed chase through the streets of Cape Town. The incident unfolded when the driver of a VW sedan drove through a red traffic light at the intersection of Wetton and Chukker roads.

An unmarked Transport Enforcement Unit vehicle was nearby and initiated a pursuit. Despite instructions from law enforcement to pull over, the driver allegedly fled, leading officers on an escapade through multiple intersections. As the chase intensified, additional response vehicles joined in, which eventually forced the suspects to a halt on Monton Road in Kenwyn.

While most occupants were detained, one fled the scene. Spokesperson for Traffic Services for City of Cape Town, Assistant Chief Maxine Bezuidenhout said officers found a revolver gun with ammunition, knives and a cargo bag filled with cellular devices. “With 5 suspects arrested, it then turned out that the cellphone shop on 274 Main Rd in Kenilworth had just suffered an armed robbery.”

Bezuidenhout also highlighted the collaborative effort that led to the swift apprehension of the suspects. With five suspects in custody, including the identification of the perpetrators by shop consultants and the recovery of stolen property, a case of business robbery was registered. Shortly after the initial arrests, a sixth suspect attempting to flee the area was promptly apprehended by law enforcement.