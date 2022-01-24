Cape Town police confiscate R80 000 worth of drugs

Cape Town – Police in Cape Town were lauded for their efforts after they confiscated R80 000 worth of drugs from the streets. The drugs were seized in two separate incidents.

According to provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the incidents took place on Saturday. In the first incident, he said officers attached to the Somerset West Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) followed up on information about a possible drug deal under way. “The members approached the address at Waterstone Village and upon entering, they searched the premises and confiscated 77 ecstasy tablets, magic mushrooms and cannabis with a street value of R23 000.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs,” Swartbooi said. In a separate incident, officers attached to the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and part of Operation Restore were involved in an operation in Delft on Saturday. At 10.30pm, officers approached a residence in Bergbessie Square in Rosendal.

According to Swartbooi, upon arriving at the residence officers conducted a search and discovered 900 mandrax tablets. A 36-year-old man was arrested and is being detained on a charge of possession of drugs. “Once charged the suspects are expected to make their court appearances in Somerset West and Bellville respectively,” Swartbooi added.