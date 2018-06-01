Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have asked members of the public to help locate two men in connection with two separate rape cases.

Mfuleni police are seeking the assistance of the community in locating a suspect in connection with the rape of a child, Captain FC van Wyk said on Saturday.

According to information, the seven-year-old victim was approached by the man at about 7.30am on Friday while on her way to school in Nqilo Street near Corner House Chilas in Extension 3 in Mfuleni, he said.

Identikit of the Delft rape suspect. Photo: SAPS

"He dragged her into the opposite field where he raped her. The suspect later returned with the child who was crying. When the community enquired from him why the child was crying the suspect allegedly told them that she did not want to go to school. The one community member flagged a van down (police) as she noted that the child’s appearance was not good, the suspect fled and the victim was taken to the police station."

Anyone who saw the suspect with the crying child was requested to contact the investigation officer Warrant Officer Tino Plaatjies on 082-234-1725 or 082-522-1047, or the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111, Van Wyk said.

In an unrelated incident, the Delft family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit sought the assistance of the public in locating another rape suspect.

Identikit of the Mfuleni rape suspect. Photo: SAPS

On May 13, at about 1 am, the two female victims were at Italian House shebeen in Delft South when they stopped a grey/silver Toyota Avanza and requested a lift to Khayelitsha.

"The driver agreed and while they were waiting on the one friend, the driver drove off with the victims in the car. Both females were raped by the driver and his passenger. [The] suspects [are] unknown," Van Wyk said.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police to arrest the suspects was kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ashley Johnson on 073-384-1157 or 021-918-3689.

African News Agency/ANA