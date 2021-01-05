Cape Town police in search of murder suspect
Cape Town - The South African Police Service in Cape Town is appealing to the public to help locate a suspect alleged to have murdered two people.
In a statement, provincial police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Mfuleni police were looking for Mandla Mgadi in connection with two murders and an attempted murder on December 31.
The deceased man and his girlfriend were reportedly asleep in their residence in the Greenpark informal settlement when the suspect allegedly arrived and opened fire on them. The 33-year-old male victim was fatally wounded while his girlfriend was injured and hospitalised.
The following day, on New Year’s day, a 13-year-old was killed during a shooting incident in Wesbank.
According to Rwexana, the teenager was sitting with friends on Theescombe Street when he was shot and died of his injuries. A case of murder was opened for investigation.
Rwexana said the suspect, Mgadi, was currently believed to be somewhere between the areas of Wesbank, Delft and Mitchells Plain.
She urged anyone who had seen him or had any information of his whereabouts to contact detective Lieutenant Colonel Mike Thebus.
In an unrelated incident, police last week arrested a 23-year-old man alleged to be a drug dealer in Maitland, after he was found with an assortment of drugs with an estimated street value of R25 000 as well as cash.
African News Agency (ANA)