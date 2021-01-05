Cape Town police in search of murder suspect

Cape Town - The South African Police Service in Cape Town is appealing to the public to help locate a suspect alleged to have murdered two people.

In a statement, provincial police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Mfuleni police were looking for Mandla Mgadi in connection with two murders and an attempted murder on December 31.

The deceased man and his girlfriend were reportedly asleep in their residence in the Greenpark informal settlement when the suspect allegedly arrived and opened fire on them. The 33-year-old male victim was fatally wounded while his girlfriend was injured and hospitalised.

The following day, on New Year’s day, a 13-year-old was killed during a shooting incident in Wesbank.

According to Rwexana, the teenager was sitting with friends on Theescombe Street when he was shot and died of his injuries. A case of murder was opened for investigation.