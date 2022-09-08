Cape Town police launch manhunt after off-duty sergeant gunned down

Cape Town: Police in Cape Town have launched a manhunt after one of their colleagues were gunned down on Thursday morning. The 39-year-old off-duty sergeant, who was stationed at the Cape Town Central police station, was returning home after a 12-hour shift.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the policeman he was shot dead in front of residence in Samora Machel. “Detectives and crime scene experts are gathering leads in Oliver Tambo Drive in Samora Machel this morning, where an off-duty police officer was shot and killed in cold blood, in an attempt to bring them closer to those responsible for this callous act of violence. “At around 6.45am a 39-year-old sergeant stationed at Cape Town Central returned home after a 12-hour night shift when he was attacked by armed criminals in front of his residence. He sustained several gunshot wounds and succumbed to death at the crime scene.

“The victim was not armed with his service pistol at the time of the incident and it is still unclear whether he was killed for access to a firearm,” Traut said. Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the officer. Patekile said all resources would be used to track and trace those involved in this murder, so they could be brought before a court of law.

The investigation has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for probing. Police are urging anything with information about the incident to either contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 1011 or make use of the MySAPS mobile application. [email protected]

