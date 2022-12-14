Cape Town police probe mass killing in Bishop Lavis

Cape Town – The police have launched an investigation after three people were found dead in a house in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town on Wednesday morning. The police confirmed that the bodies of two women and a 13-year-old boy were found in a house in Marlin Street.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said it was yet to be determined how the victims were murdered. “SAPS have initiated an investigation into the circumstances of a mass murder after three people were killed in Nooitgedacht, Bishop Lavis on Wednesday at around 5.45am. “The motive for the attack on the two females aged 46 and 54 and a 13 year old boy in Marlin Street is yet to be determined.

“According to reports, all three victims sustained fatal head injuries and it is yet to be determined if they were shot or assaulted,” Traut said. Western Cape MEC of police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen said he mass killing is deeply concerning and condemned it in the strongest terms. “I’m engaging SAPS and have requested further information about the possible cause of this mass murder.

“The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers are also deployed in the area, and both entities along with all other law enforcement agencies should leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this incident. “These ruthless criminals do not belong in any of our communities. Those who committed this atrocity belong behind bars,” Allen said. He has urged anyone with information to report it to any of the law enforcement agencies so arrests could be effected.

Bishop Lavis community policing forum’s (CPF), Pastor Graham Lindhorst has called on police to leave no stone unturned in finding those responsible for the murders. “The CPF condemns the senseless killing of three persons early this morning. At this stage there is no clear motive for the killings but it could be house robbery. “We urge SAPS to do everything in their power to apprehend the killers,” Lindhorst said.