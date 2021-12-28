Cape Town police recover hand and smoke grenades

POICE in Cape Town managed to confiscate a hand and smoke grenades in separate operations. According to the provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk, he said a M26-HE hand grenade was confiscated on Monday at 4pm.

He said members of the Provincial Extortion Task Team were focused on organised crime grouping, extortion and illegal liquor outlets in the Nyanga cluster when they received information about a hand grenade at a dwelling in the Klipfontein Mission Station informal settlement. POLICE in Cape Town managed to recover a hand and smoke grenade in separate incidents on Monday. | SAPS Van Wyk said the police’s K9 Unit was immediately dispatched to the scene and the hand grenade was recovered. “An inquiry into the matter was opened for investigation,” he said.

In a separate incident in Mitchells Plain later that day, members of the K9 Unit were called to a scene in Patricia Close in Montrose Park just before 10pm. Van Wyk said officers reacted to information about a grenade that was hidden in a shack. POLICE in Cape Town managed to recover a hand and smoke grenade in separate incidents on Monday. | SAPS “The explosive dog Architta was used in the search for the grenade and reacted positively in locating the device.

“The Cape Town Explosive unit were called to the scene and a military issued smoke grenade was recovered and removed from the scene. “A case of possession of military pyrotechnics will be opened for investigation,” he added. K9 Architta and his handler. | SAPS In an unrelated incident, members of the Overberg Flying Squad and the Grabouw Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) raided a known drug outlet after they received information from a reliable source.

At the address in Van Wyk Street in Snakepark, Grabouw officers managed to confiscate 226 tik straws and five sachets of tik. A 24-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of possession of drugs. [email protected]