DURBAN - The City of Cape Town has called on bathers and beachgoers to exercise caution following the drowning of two teenagers on Saturday.
The adolescents went missing in the water at Wittewaters, Table View, and to date only one body has been recovered.
"This pushes the number of fatal drownings to 12, already surpassing the total for the previous season," said mayoral committee member for community services and health, councillor Zahid Badroodien, on Wednesday.
Lifeguards and other rescue agencies were called into action on numerous occasions in the last week, said Badroodien. The lifeguards assisted in 11 non-fatal drowning incidents which included a family of six who had been caught in a rip current at Clovelly.
Two more non-fatal drownings were due to bathers caught in rip currents, while in another incident, a man who dove off a jetty into the shallow end of a tidal pool was found unconscious by lifeguards.