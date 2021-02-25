Cape Town residents requested to reduce water consumption this weekend

Cape Town – Cape Town residents are requested to minimise the non-essential consumption of water this weekend due to work taking place on the 2 400mm Faure bulk water pipeline. The City’s Water and Sanitation Department will be shutting down production at the Faure Water Treatment Plant temporarily to enable maintenance and repair work. The Faure Water Treatment Plant, which is one of the major treatment plants supplying the city, will be offline from 2pm on Friday until 2pm on Sunday. While residents should not experience any significant disruption of water supply as a result, there may be slight changes to the taste and colour of water coming out of the taps during the changeover of supply. ’’Arrangements have been made to step up production at the Blackheath Water Treatment Plant to compensate while Faure is offline, and residents should not experience any significant disruption of water supply as a result,’’ the City said in a statement on Thursday.

’’However, there may be slight changes to the taste and colour of water coming out of the taps during changeover of supply. This is no cause for concern, and water remains safe to drink.’’

The work involves the replacement of a 1 800mm diameter valve in the vicinity of Ithemba Labs, Eerste River, as well as the repair of two scour/draining valves on this main pipeline that conveys water from the Faure water treatment plant.

’’The request for residents to reduce consumption while work is under way is a precaution to minimise strain on the system while one of the major treatment plants are offline.

’’The Stellenbosch municipality has also been informed to prepare for this as a portion of their drinking water is supplied from this bulk water main.

’’The City sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused, but it is imperative that it maintains its water supply infrastructure to benefit its consumers.’’

