Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has issued a warning about an intense approaching cold front which is expected to bring gale force winds, localised flooding and high seas. In a statement, spokesperson for the Disaster Risk Management in the City of Cape Town, Charlotte Powell, said the cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape on Tuesday, resulting in "very cold, wet and windy conditions".

Powell said: "Gale force north-westerly winds of between 65 and 80km/h have been forecast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Tuesday morning, subsiding overnight into Wednesday.

"The most likely scenario tomorrow would be heavy rain, leading to localised flooding," she added. "High seas with wave heights of 6m are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas in the morning and could lead to a storm surge along the Atlantic Seaboard and in False Bay."

The City reminded residents to contact the Public Emergency Communication Centre in the event of an emergency, by dialing 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

African News Agency (ANA)