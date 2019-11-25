File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Cape Town’s water consumption has increased by 39 million litres/day for the past week, reaching 689 million litres/day, while the daily allocation is 650 million litres/day, the city said on Monday. The collective metro dam levels had dropped by 0,6% over the previous week and were currently at 83,1%, said the city.

"As the memory of our close call with 'Day Zero' fades, and consumption edges upwards towards normal levels, we request residents to please keep in mind that rainfall this past winter was below average for the fifth consecutive year," said the City of Cape Town's media office.

"Although these recent increases to water consumption are not yet of significant concern to the city, we can’t be certain of the rainfall in the current and next hydrological year and those thereafter. We need to continue with our water-wise habits and remain mindful of our consumption," said mayoral committee member for water and waste, alderman Xanthea Limberg.

Over the current hydrological year (which started from 1 November to 31 October), said Limberg, residents should keep an eye out for updates to restriction levels and respond appropriately if the city announced it was necessary to reduce water use.