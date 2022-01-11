Cape Town residents warned of fake electricity officials

PRETORIA: The City of Cape Town has cautioned its residents against scammers posing as electricity officials to gain access to their homes. On Tuesday, the City said that in recent weeks, it has been made aware of scammers who are posing as City officials to gain access to residents homes.

According to the City, scammers have attempted to gain access to residents’ homes in the Bellville, Athlone and Strand areas. “Once given access to your home, the scammers steal your personal items and in most cases, target the elderly. “We remind residents that the Electricity Generation and Distribution Department is not carrying out surveys and when the City needs to do checks on electricity meters, officials will make an appointment with the resident.

“Municipal workers and contractors must carry a work order number specific to that dwelling and a City-issued identification card. Residents should please ask to check the official identification card before allowing anyone onto their property,” the City said in a statement. Residents have been urged to be on alert for any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood. “Remember that the identification card must display the City logo, the name and surname of the staff member or mandated contractor, and must contain an embedded photo of the staff member or mandated contractor.”