Cape Town Stadium informal traders still waiting for City’s green light to operate

Cape Town – Informal traders who used to operate at the Cape Town Stadium before it was revamped for the 2010 world cup, say they are still waiting to be allowed to trade within the precinct. Before the 2010 World Cup, the Green Point Flea Market would be held every week, but informal traders were moved for the area to be developed, and promised that they would eventually be able to return.

Speaking to CapeTalk Radio, Stadium Market chairperson, Rosheda Muller, said after the recent meeting with the City where that offer was again put on the table to set up a trading space at the Bowling Green Point. Muller says there were thousands of traders in and around the stadium before 2008, and after the stadium was built many discussions were held, following which the City said it would accommodate 400 informal traders within the precinct. She revealed that just before the pandemic they had a gazetted area for trading called Parking 4, which they agreed to and it was opened.

“We had about three to four weeks of trading after it was officially opened by the mayor and highly publicised that traders were returning, but a few weeks later we were told we could not trade there because events require parking for the cars instead of the livelihoods of traders,” she said. Muller says they have sought legal advice, but there’s no clear direction as to when will they will be able to reach an agreement with the City. Muller said they wanted resolution on the matter as the summer months were often a big opportunity for informal traders to try make up for losses made during the year.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said engagements with the traders were ongoing. Tyhalibongo said the City was currently re-engaging with internal departments to find a workable solution. “The City has actively been engaging with the traders to find a solution. The trading area requested by the traders forms part of the Cape Town Stadium and Green Point Precinct events footprint.

“The City is obliged to comply with the National Government Disaster Risk Management Legislation which governs safety at events, and will not permit traders to trade during events. “There are quite a few events planned within the Green Point Precinct that will negatively impact the traders,” Tyhalibongo said. He added that the City engaged with the traders’ leadership and a collective decision was taken to move the Green Point Market to the Old Bowling Green, which became the new home for the market.