Cape Town suspends restrictions for water debt during Covid-19 emergency

PORT ELIZABETH - As a health precaution in light of Covid-19, the City of Cape Town said on Friday that it will temporarily suspend new water restrictions for those who are in arrears with their municipal accounts and facing debt management actions.

"This is an extraordinary decision taken during an extraordinary time," the city said in a statement.

But the city has urged customers to "accept this temporary action in good faith and to continue to use water sparingly and only for health and hygiene purposes".

It called on customers to continue to pay for services for the city to remain "financially healthy", which would in turn mean that it would be able to continue to provide the necessary services, especially during the crisis.

"A careful balance is needed as it can be reasonably expected the city’s finances could become strained as measures are implemented to help manage the crisis.