Cape Town taxi industry calls for calm after two taxi bosses gunned down

Cape Town - Members of the Northern Taxi Region in Cape Town have pleaded for the taxi industry to remain calm and to collaborate with police after two prominent members were gunned down in Delft on Tuesday. Paul Ruiters, 60, and Melvin Williams, 52, were shot and killed by gunmen while inside their office located in a container at the Voorbrug taxi rank.

Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the men died at the scene. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident last night, November 9, at 6pm on the corner of Delft Main Road and Voorbrug Avenue Delft, where two adult males were shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation. “Cases of murder were opened. Delft police attended to a complaint of a shooting incident, and on arrival they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said. Williams was an owner and member of the Delft-Bellville Taxi Association, while Ruiters was recently elected at the chairperson of the association, which forms part of the Northern Region The Northern Taxi Region’s PRO, Alfred Carelse, said they experienced deep shock and sadness after hearing the news of one of its executive members.

“Both Mr Ruiters and Mr Williams were much loved and respected members of the Northern Taxi Region. They were outstanding businessmen and worked tirelessly to ensure growth and transformation of the minibus taxi industry. “As owners of taxis, operating with valid operating licences, they were known for their commitment to ensure outstanding customer service,” Carelse said. He said the victims were deeply devoted to their families and extended love and condolences to their loved ones.

Carelse added: “Our plea as a region is that at this time all in the minibus industry remain calm and collaborate with the police, to ensure that those responsible for their deaths be brought to book and that justice will be served”. Police have urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]