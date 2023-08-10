The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape said taxi operators in Cape Town have made it clear that they would not rush to return to the roads without an interdict against the impounding of their vehicles. On Thursday morning, IOL reported that motorists have been urged to proceed with caution as high risk areas have been flagged, namely Dunoon and Langa.

This comes after debris was thrown across the roadway at Jakes Gerwel earlier in the morning, leading to a two-hour road closure. Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Western Cape Santaco first deputy chair Nceba Enge said members of Santaco have indicated that they need to secure the interdict first, before going back to business. Violent scenes and destruction of property accompanied the taxi strike in and around Cape Town. File Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) “We have consulted our members and the mandate that we have is that we need to get that interdict before we go on the roads. Remember what was announced by JP Smith, that for every truck that has been burnt, he will be there to collect (impound) 25 vans (taxis). We therefore do not want to expose our members to such activity,” said Enge.

“We were ready to go back to work as early as last week already, but due to their non-commitment we could not. This time we cannot afford to expose our members to that.” On Monday morning, Enge said the application for an interdict against the impounding of taxis has not filed. “We think that by today it will be submitted, if not, it would be submitted very early tomorrow (Friday) morning,” he said.

On the other hand, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has expressed “deep disappointment” in reaction to news that the minibus taxi strike led by Santaco in the Western Cape was continuing on Thursday. “The poor are suffering the most due to this strike and each day that it drags on is a major setback to them. The impact has been devastating on them and our economy,” he lamented. Winde highlighted that it is of “utmost importance” that residents be allowed to move freely across the province.