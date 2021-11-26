Cape Town teacher, 34, faces charge of sexual grooming of girl, 14

CAPE TOWN - A school teacher from Atlantis is currently out on on bail after he was arrested on a charge of sexual grooming. The 34-year-old teacher from Wesfleur Primary School is alleged to have had inappropriate conversations with a 14-year-old girl on Instagram.

It is alleged the teacher asked the child for pictures of herself. According to provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, a case has been opened. “Be advised that a case of sexual grooming was registered on Friday, November 19, at Atlantis SAPS and transferred to Milnerton FCS for further investigation.

“A 34-year-old man handed himself over to police on Monday in the presence of his attorney. “He was granted bail of R1 500 on strict condition,” van Wyk said. Sources within the community state the teacher was considered to be a role model in the community and residents have reacted in shock to the news.

“He is well known and respected in our community. This remains shocking. But now, especially during the time when gender-based violence is so rife in our communities, the law has got to run its course. “No one, regardless of status, is above the law,” the source told IOL. The Western Cape Education Department’s Bronagh Hammond said the department was looking into the matter.

“An educator has been arrested and has been released on bail. The matter has been reported to Labour Relations and an investigation will be conducted. “The teacher has not been formally suspended. The WCED is looking into the allegations and the bail conditions,” Hammond said. [email protected]