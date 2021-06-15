Cape Town teen arrested over alleged hijacking, kidnapping

Cape Town – A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged hijacking of a vehicle and has also been charged with kidnapping. City of Cape Town safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said on Tuesday officers had to intervene in two incidents yesterday in which vehicles had allegedly been stolen or hijacked.

He said Leap Law Enforcement officers had responded to a vehicle having been hijacked by armed suspects at 13.45pm on Monday on the corner of Spine Road and the N2. They observed from a distance that the suspects were busy offloading 17 schoolchildren on the N2 in the direction of Cape Town, Smith said. When the suspects realised that the officers were approaching, they fled into the bushes. ’’LE Stabilisation Unit members responded immediately, resulting in the apprehension of one suspect. The suspect was positively identified by the victim of the hijacked vehicle and detained at Harare police station.’’

Late yesterday afternoon, Metro Police K9 members arrested two suspects for the possession of a stolen vehicle and drugs in Bothasig, the City said. Officers had received information of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Richmond Centre. The officers found two suspects sitting inside the vehicle. On searching the vehicle, the officers found a Mandrax tablet in one of the suspects’ possession. A further search of the vehicle revealed that it had been stolen in Milnerton earlier this month.