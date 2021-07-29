Cape Town vigilante group gets more than a thousand years’ jail

Cape Town – Fourteen Kraaifontein men have been sentenced to more than a thousand years’ imprisonment after the Western Cape High Court convicted them on several counts of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and murder. The incident in question occurred on December 10, 2014 when six young men – Zola Gayiya, Emanuel Barnes, Sandile Ngxabela, Sakhele Ngxabela , Lulama Dunga and Mhlanganisi Mljanjeni – were kidnapped by the accused in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein.

The six murdered young men had been accused of robbing and killing Tsutsutsu Ntsundu, from Engcobo, Eastern Cape, while on his way home from work. Ntsundu, a security guard, was targeted for his firearm. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said in a statement on Thursday Ntsundu was a ’’homeboy of the accused’’. They had decided to take the law into their own hands and kidnapped the six men and took them to a field in Joostenbergvlakte, where they were stoned, stabbed with sharp objects and left for dead. Their bodies were discovered with their hands and feet tied.

During arguments in aggravation of sentence, senior State advocate John Reyneveld told the court: “These murders amounted to what is commonly known as a vigilante killing. The deceased were first tortured for hours before they were eventually loaded into a vehicle and driven to another scene where they were brutally stoned and stabbed to death. ’’They were defenceless at the time of their deaths due to their legs and arms being tied behind their backs. They were then left naked like animals and were only discovered the following morning.” Collectively, Tsepo Alfred Mathabela, Mncedisi Nditha, Ayanda Gwarubani, Montile Tyokwe, Ayanda Koni, Khaya Booi, Luvo Litha Maqolo, Khanyile Paul, Thandisiwe Manise, Lindani Cetywayo, Sibongile Paul, Lunga Zilwa, Siphiwo Zilwa and Fumanekela Paul were sentenced to 1 840 years’ imprisonment, while Mathabela, Gwarubani, Tyokwe, Koni, Booi, Maqolo, (Khanyile) Paul, Manise, Cetywayo, (Sibongile) Paul, (Lunga) Zilwa, (Siphiwo) Zilwa and (Fumanekela) Paul were convicted on six counts of murder and six counts of kidnapping.

Nditha was convicted on a count of conspiracy to commit murder. Mathabela was sentenced to 180 years’ imprisonment but the court ordered his sentences to run concurrently, effectively sentencing him to 25 years’ imprisonment. Mathabela, Gwarubani, Tyokwe, Koni, Booi, Maqolo, (Khanyile) Paul, Manise, Cetywayo, (Sibongile) Paul, (Lunga) Zilwa, (Siphiwo) Zilwa and (Fumanekela) Paul were each sentenced to 150 years’ imprisonment. The court again ordered that the sentences of each accused must run concurrently, effectively sentencing each of them to 20 years’ imprisonment.

Collectively, they were sentenced to 255 years’ imprisonment. The sentences were handed down yesterday afternoon. The accused had included their leader, Bangikhaya Koni, and Monwabisi Siyeko. Their trial had started on February 5, 2018. Koni had entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State in November 2017. He was sentenced to six life terms for the murders and 30 years’ imprisonment for the kidnappings.

Siyeko was acquitted of all the charges laid against him. The rest were convicted on March 25, 2021 and arguments in mitigation and aggravation were finalised on June 15. Welcoming the sentence yesterday, Reyneveld said: “The families of the deceased are happy; it was a long journey. They are grateful for the bravery shown by the female witnesses in this matter. ’’Sadly, the main witness, Nosicelo Rafu passed away earlier this year before she could witness justice in this case.“