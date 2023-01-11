Cape Town woman, 58, bust with drugs en route to prison inmates

Cape Town – A 58-year-old woman from Manenberg is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of dealing in drugs. The woman was arrested after information was gathered she was about to smuggle drugs and cellphones into Voorberg Prison.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, the woman was arrested on Monday, by members of the Western Cape Provincial Extortion Task Team. “The team acted on the information of a consignment of drugs and unknown items that are destined to be delivered to inmates at a prison. A 58-year-old woman has been arrested for being in possession of drugs and cellphones destined for prison inmates. Picture: SAPS “The members executed a search at the indicated premises in Bevan Street, Greenhaven, Manenberg, and seized 385 mandrax tablets, 10kg of dagga, 5g of cocaine, 10 cellular telephones with batteries, and 35 SIM cards,” Van Wyk said.

He said information revealed the contraband would have been smuggled into Voorberg prison. “One female, age 58, was arrested on charges of dealing in drugs. “Once charged the suspect will make her court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court,” Van Wyk said.

In a separate incident, police recovered illegal firearms in Mitchells Plain. Two suspects were arrested on charges relating to the possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and ammunition. Officers attached to the Anti-Economical Crime team followed up on information on firearms and ammunition being stored at a house in Cathedral Street, Tafelsig.

“They immediately operationalised the information and searched the mentioned address. While searching the premises they found a 9mm Z88 without a serial number and eight 9mm rounds of ammunition. “A 43-year-old female was arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” Van Wyk said. In an unrelated matter, members of the Anti-Gang Unit followed up on information about a firearm in Bisley Street in Beacon Valley when a suspect was spotted running into a yard.