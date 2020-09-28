Cape Town woman in dock after girlfriend stabbed to death on Heritage Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A 20-year-old Cape Town woman accused of murdering her 28-year-old girlfriend on Heritage Day appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. It is alleged that on Heritage Day, Thursday, September 24, Tracy-Lee Collins from Retreat was stabbed by her partner in Ottery. Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident. “At about 8pm, at a residence in Ailsa Road, in Ottery in Grassy Park, the victim was having an argument with the suspect, who then stabbed her once in the back. “She was taken to a nearby medical facility, where she later died due to injuries sustained. A 20-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of murder,” Van Wyk said.

Family and friends had T-shirts printed in memory of Tracy-Lee Collins. Photo: supplied

Collins’s aunt and spokesperson for the family, Jacqueline Collins, said she last saw her niece just before 5pm on Thursday after the family had enjoyed a wonderful braai.

Jacqueline said her niece’s phone kept ringing, but Tracy took no notice of it as she said she was spending the day with her family.

“Her (accused’s) stepmother then called Tracy and said she needed to come down (to the accused’s home in Ottery). The phone kept ringing and eventually Tracy said she’s going down to their home. Her last words were: ‘See you later,’” she told African News Agency (ANA).

Jacqueline said just before 8pm, her sister (Collins’s mother) got a call from her.

“Tracy told her mother: ‘Mommy, come fetch me, she’s hitting me.’ We didn’t know where she lived, so we managed to get a friend of Tracy to show us where this was.

“I stayed home while they (Collins’s mother and friend) went and when they got there, Tracy was found lying on the floor, bleeding,” the aunt explained.

She said Collins was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital. Her blood-drenched clothes were handed to her mother, and at 12.10am the family got a call from the hospital.

“The doctor said she had been stabbed with a screwdriver in her arm and she had a stab wound to her back. She lost lots of blood and her lung gave in.

“She was declared dead by 12am. When I saw her, she had bruises on her face, her face was extremely swollen and the doctors have said a post-mortem will be done to establish the cause of death,” Jacqueline told ANA.

Collins was described as a respectful, helpful and caring person who went out of her way for others.

“We are struggling to accept that she is gone. She didn’t deserve to die like this. It’s just too hard to believe,” she said.

On Sunday, car clubs held a memorial drive for Collins, including Dynamik Polo Crew, Honda Movement CPT, Swag CPT, Smokin’ Axles, Dubnatics, Opel Cartel, Opel Society Car Club, Cape German Crew, German Freaks and Opel Astra G Owners Club, and donations were made to her family to assist with funeral costs.

A memorial run was held by various car clubs at Tracy-Lee Collins’s home in Retreat. Photo: supplied

Collins was a member of the Smokin’ Axles.

A crowd of Collins’s friends and family stood outside the court, calling for no bail.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the accused appeared in court on Monday but said the matter was rolled over until Tuesday.

Ntabazalila said the State will be opposing bail.

African News Agency (ANA)