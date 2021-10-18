Cape Town women to shake up male dominated plumbing sector

Cape Town – ’’I believe more and more women should get into male dominated spaces because nothing is impossible for women.” This is the view of Vanessa Tromp, the top achiever in the groundbreaking trade skills development programme, together with fellow trainee Duncan Groenewald.

Three Cape Town women were among the first cohort to successfully qualify as plumbers from the programme run by React 24 Training College, the first black women-owned trade training academy in the Western Cape. This six-month-long training programme enabled participants to acquire the theoretical and practical plumbing knowledge required to begin their apprenticeships as plumbers. The college said in a statement it believes in empowering women and equipping them with artisanal skills and playing a pivotal role in transformation.

’’As new entrants to the plumbing market, these women will become trendsetters in a trade that is overwhelmingly dominated by men and will strengthen local diversity and gender equity,’’ the college said. With certification taking only six months as opposed to three years, the college is a first of its kind, offering a competency-based modular training (CBMT) system. This system allows courses to be taken as needed and the flexible learning programme, which includes the recognition of previous skills and learning, make it easier to up-skill learners. Celeste le Roux, chief executive of the React 24 Group and co-founder of the college, said: Our trainees have reached an important milestone, and now is the time for them to lead the charge into the unpredictable world of work. These 15 achievers have already proven they have the aptitude and strength to shine a light on a path to a better future.”

Charmaine Jampies, principal and co-founder of the college, said: “We are proud of the progress our students have made and it inspires me to see them taking charge of their lives and equipping themselves with skills that will allow them to be self-sufficient. “I look forward to seeing them thrive and as they embark on this exciting journey.” The college covers a full range of skills from basic short courses to advanced skills and offers learners an affordable way to master their craft. It is currently enrolling its new cohort and women are encouraged to apply.