Cape Town’s 72-hour water shutdown for essential maintenance hailed a success

The City of Cape Town said the 72-hour water shutdown to conduct essential maintenance on the water supply network has been successful. A total of 22 areas were without water from Monday until Wednesday.

City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien said the work done will ensure that the City’s pipe infrastructure is in the best possible condition for years to come. “Despite the temporary inconvenience, the long-lasting benefits are necessary to best ensure service delivery in a growing city.” The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate replaced six valves along the Cape Flats water network — five planned and one unplanned, all within the same time-frame.

Badroodien said they were also very grateful to all the teams who have been working non-stop to complete this work in the shortest time possible. “We will continue to closely monitor the water supply until it is restored to normal.” Residents are to take note of water supply:

· Water will slowly and systematically fill the network to prevent pipe bursts. · For a short period, the water may be discoloured or look milky. This is because of trapped air in the pipes. If left to stand in a glass, the appearance will become clear, like normal. · You can open an outside tap to expel any trapped air in the plumbing on your property. This water can be stored in a container for later use, so it’s not wasted.

The City said over the three day period, a total of 11 City water tankers provided water to residents. Over 6,000 litres of bottled water were donated by Peninsula Beverages to old age homes and care institutions. “This massive operation involved lots of logistics and collaboration between teams as we journeyed together with our residents during this work.