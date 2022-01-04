Cape Town’s festive season’s confiscated alcohol mirrors pre-lockdown levels

CAPE TOWN - A total of 8 699 bottles of alcohol were confiscated by enforcement agencies in Cape Town during the festive season, just under a third of it was confiscated on Boxing Day. Between mid-December 2021 up until January 3, the City’s enforcement agencies confiscated a total of 8 699 bottles of alcohol – or just under 4 800 litres – at beaches and other public spaces, the City of Cape Town (CoCT) said in a statement on Tuesday.

2 315 bottles, amounting to just under a third of the total, was confiscated on Boxing Day. Despite the end of curfew just in time for South African’s to see in 2022, only 1 206 bottles of alcohol were confiscated on New Year’s Day. Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith alludes to the weather on New Year’s Day being a possible factor in the low levels of alcohol confiscations compared to previous years, notably 2019, since South Africa was under lockdown in 2020.

“I think the weather on New Year’s Day was the biggest contributing factor, as our beaches were not nearly as busy as they might have been otherwise. “Or perhaps the penny is finally dropping, and some people are starting to realise that the alcohol is best left at home. One can only hope,” he said. On December 14, Smith reminded beachgoers that alcohol would be confiscated, as well as fines issued, if found drinking on the City’s beaches.

“Our liquor impoundment facility has opened this week, and it will no doubt have amassed a sizeable collection of confiscated liquor by next week,” Smith said at the time. The figures of alcohol confiscation in the festive season mirrored that of 2019 before any Covid-19 lockdowns and other restrictions were imposed on citizens. 9 605 bottles of alcohol, amounting to 5 455 litres of alcohol were confiscated during 2019’s festive season between December 16, 2019, and January 3, 2020.