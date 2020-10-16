Cape Town’s Golden Arrow bus service extends validity of tickets

Cape Town – The Golden Arrow bus service said on Friday it would extend the validity of its weekly and monthly tickets in response to numerous requests from commuters whose travel patterns have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Golden Arrow general manager Derrick Meyer said some commuters had experienced changes in their working hours while others were spending less days in the office or on site as a result of the health crisis.

In order to help commuters avoid incurring losses, Meyer said Golden Arrow had decided to increase the validity periods for its tickets.

The weekly ticket, which was initially valid for 14 days before this was extended to 18 days in April last year, would now be valid for 30 days.

The monthly ticket, which had its validity increased to 44 days in April 2019 from the original 37 days, would now be valid for 90 days, said Meyer.