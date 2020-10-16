Cape Town’s Golden Arrow bus service extends validity of tickets
Cape Town – The Golden Arrow bus service said on Friday it would extend the validity of its weekly and monthly tickets in response to numerous requests from commuters whose travel patterns have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Golden Arrow general manager Derrick Meyer said some commuters had experienced changes in their working hours while others were spending less days in the office or on site as a result of the health crisis.
In order to help commuters avoid incurring losses, Meyer said Golden Arrow had decided to increase the validity periods for its tickets.
The weekly ticket, which was initially valid for 14 days before this was extended to 18 days in April last year, would now be valid for 30 days.
The monthly ticket, which had its validity increased to 44 days in April 2019 from the original 37 days, would now be valid for 90 days, said Meyer.
He said these extensions were only applicable to tickets purchased on or after October 16, and that this concession would remain in place until further notice.
“This means that our passengers will now be able to enjoy travel price discounts of up to 45 percent over a longer period,” said Meyer.
“Golden Arrow remains committed to ensuring that our service offerings are aligned with the current needs of our passengers.”
The Golden Arrow general manager said consumers could obtain additional information on pricing by calling the company’s call centre on 080 065 6463.
African News Agency (ANA)