Cape Town’s homeless face harsh weather conditions, shelter asks for support

U-turn Homeless Ministries has opened a temporary shelter to provide an emergency relief for those people living on the streets in Cape Town. This comes after the devastating heavy rains, strong winds and storm currently ravaging Cape Town.

According to U-turn’s chief operating officer Valerie Govender, the storm has led to a drastic increase in clients seeking shelter at their Homeless Support Centres ,which has led them to taking the decision to provide emergency assistance. “We have partnered with Christ Church Kenilworth to provide emergency shelter for those living on the streets’’ Govender said as a charity organisation, the extent in which they can make a difference depends solely on the donations and sponsorships from the public.

U-turn Ministries is humbly seeking the community to respond generously to the emergency appeal. “We are appealing to the community to assist us by dropping off blankets , sleeping bags, canned food and thin mattresses to help provide more safe space beds during this storm,’’ said Govender. Govender said their focus is to provide long term solutions to homeless, of which safe spaces beds are the start of the journey.

“It is incredibly cold and wet and the wind is making it unbearable to find refuge on the cold street. The makeshift tents and thin plastic that usually provides warmth is useless.’’ Govender said sleeping rough on the streets on a normal day is hard enough to endure but the current conditions make it an even more devastating reality to endure. In addition, Govender said members of the public can refer clients needing emergency accommodation to U-turn’s Claremont Homeless Support Centre.