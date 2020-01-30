Cape Town's Ikhwezi clinic reopens after arson attack









The City of Cape Town's health department reopened the Ikhwezi Community Day Centre on Thursday after seven months spent on restorations, necessitated by an arson attack in May. Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's health department reopened the Ikhwezi Community Day Centre on Thursday after seven months spent on restorations, necessitated by an arson attack in May. "We are proud to once again be able to offer residents a world-class health service at this facility. Services are fully integrated and electronic appointments for all services will commence within a couple of weeks," said councillor Zahid Badroodien. He said it cost R8,1 million to fix the facility, of which insurance paid R4,9 million. "The rest of the budget had to come from other deserving capital projects which had to be placed on hold. The medicines and vaccines stored in the pharmacy alone were worth R1 million, but the cost of this irrational act goes well beyond the budget that was spent." This year, other than painting the facility, the plan for Ikhwezi was to extend the reception area, the staff room and add extra toilets for clients and staff.

That would no longer happen, said Badroodien.

"Clients who abandoned their treatment due to the inconvenience of having to visit another facility will pay the price of disease progression; children who did not receive immunisation at their due dates are vulnerable to outbreaks of disease.

"We’ll never know how many unwanted pregnancies will result from family planning methods that were not given in time or the extent of the spread of disease because it was not diagnosed in time."

Ikhwezi is one of the city's biggest health facilities, with on average 500 patients seen to per day. It also has the biggest cohort of patients on anti-retroviral treatment - 5 238 - and treats approximately 500 clients for tuberculosis annually.

Badroodien paid tribute to staff and a private doctor who took it upon herself to see all HIV positive children free of charge. He said numerous others had gone "beyond the call of duty to ensure service delivery".

A R50 000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of those responsible for the arson attack. Anyone with information can call their nearest police station or 10111.

African News Agency (ANA)