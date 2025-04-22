Cape Town’s traffic woes in the spotlight as Province unveils R3. 2 billion transport budget

Cape Town’s crippling traffic congestion has been thrust into the spotlight with the unveiling of a bold R3.2 billion budget by Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku, aimed at transforming the province’s transport system and putting residents at the heart of long-term mobility planning. Addressing the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Sileku said the budget prioritises public transport expansion, rail recovery, and safer communities, describing mobility as “a basic human right and the lifeblood of the Western Cape economy".

Cape Town, now ranked the 9th most congested city in the world, sees its residents lose an average of 94 hours per year in traffic, a situation Sileku said the department is urgently addressing. “We are putting our money where our mouth is,” he declared, referencing the soon-to-be-finalised Provincial Land Transport Framework, which will be opened up to public input. The province is also boosting public transport access, with major investment in the Go George bus service, which already serves 75% of households in George and makes over 21,000 passenger trips daily.

“We are stepping up to connect communities,” said Sileku. “This budget is about more than transport, it’s a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.” Progress is also being made on reviving the long-defunct rail system. The Khayelitsha line is currently undergoing live testing, with Mitchells Plain next in line.

“This is a great win for the province, particularly for the residents of Khayelitsha, who were left with limited public transport options for more than five years,” said Sileku. Minibus taxis, which transport 1.5 million people daily in the province, are set to benefit from targeted support, including training and conflict resolution initiatives. In rural areas like the Central Karoo, the province is working to improve intertown travel and access to essential services.

“A functional public transport system encompasses passenger rail as its backbone while being supported and complemented by bus services, minibus taxis, e-hailing taxis and non-motorised transport. All these modes of public transport are vital for daily commuting,” Sileku said. Additional investments include R113 million toward the Integrated Transport Hub, R60 million for electric vehicle infrastructure, and R2 million for road safety ambassadors in high-risk areas. Bicycle distribution will continue in rural areas, helping residents, learners, and workers reach their destinations.

“We are stepping up for the economy and our residents,” said Sileku. “This budget reflects a government that listens, plans boldly, and delivers with purpose.” IOL News