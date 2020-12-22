Cape underworld figures in court for murder and money laundering

Cape Town - Three notorious underworld figures have been released on R100 000 bail each and ordered to hand in their passports, after their arrest by the Hawks on Tuesday morning. Alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman, alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and the alleged leader of the 27s gang William “Red” Stevens appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court this afternoon following their arrest in the morning by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit. They were arrested for allegedly murdering Brian “Steroid King” Wainstein, who was shot at his Constantia home in front of his partner and 2-year-old child on August 18, 2017. Three men were sentenced in the case earlier this year, all alleged to be members of the 27s gang. At the time of his murder, Wainstein was reportedly fighting extradition to the US, where he was suspected of dealing in millions of dollars worth of steroids.

Lifman, Booysen and Stevens have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

Their first appearance on Tuesday was halted following a bomb threat at the court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said their bail conditions stipulated they had to report to the police every Monday between 8am and 6pm.

Police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “They were granted bail of R100 000 each and their case postponed to February 9, 2021. They were also ordered to hand in their passports, report and sign at their nearest police station once a week and should they need to leave the province duly inform the investigating officer before doing so.”

The acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, applauded the members and the prosecution team for a job well done.

She also indicated they should proceed with intent and determination to ensure all those who were perpetrating these crimes were brought to book.

