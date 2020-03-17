Cape wine farms close as Dutch tourist tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - A wine farm in the Cape has confirmed it will close for two weeks after a Dutch tourist who had been wine tasting there on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19. It was reported by The South African the tourist was a member of a Dutch wine tour – which visited 30 estates and venues during a 10-day trip. In a statement Delheim wine farm said they were made aware on Sunday that the tourist had tested positive. "As five members of our team have been in contact with this group, we have decided to implement self-isolation for these individuals. "To take further precautions and to limit any potential exposure to infection – for both guests and staff – we can confirm that our hospitality sector of the business will be closing for two weeks whereafter we will reassess the situation.”

Karl Lambour, general manager of Tokara Wine and Olive Estate in Stellenbosch who sat with the tourist for five hours told The South African: "He’s probably the patient zero of the Winelands. That tour covered the length and breadth of our wine-making region,” he said. “It’s devastating.”

Lambour has since joined several colleagues in self-quarantine.

Vergelegen wine estate also closed shop, although it’s not immediately clear if the Dutch tourist visited that particular farm.

Its CEO Wayne Coetzer said their main concern was the health and safety of their visitors, staff, and community.

"So we are playing our part in helping to minimise the spread of this virus by limiting contact among groups of people. We are also escalating the already comprehensive cleaning and sanitising procedures in our visitor and production facilities,” said CEO Wayne Coetzer.

To date South Africa has recorded over 60 cases.

IOL