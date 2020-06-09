Cape woman Chloe Collins is back home after months in detention in Oman

Johannesburg - After months languishing in a jail in Oman, allegedly for a murder crime that her brother committed, Cape woman Chloe Collins returned home on Monday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Collins family thanked the members of the public who had supported the family since the young woman's arrest abroad.

It has previously been reported that she was being kept in jail for allegedly helping his brother escape a murder case. It was alleged that Omani authorities wanted the brother to hand himself over in exchange for her freedom.

The family said Chloe would be in quarantine for the next 14 days and would be reunited with her family thereafter.

They said they were releasing a statement to avoid misinformation about Chloe's situation and inorder to keep those who had supported the family.

“It is with the deepest, deepest gratitude that we would like to confirm that Chloe Collins has been released and arrived safely in South Africa on Monday 08, June 2020,” the family said.

The family was represented by the Carolissen Attorneys, who assisted the family for free.

“While we are still studying the court’s judgement on her matter, we have been informed that Chloe was ultimately found guilty of having knowledge of her brother – allegedly a person of interest in another matter - returning to South Africa before the Omani authorities could question him.

“She was sentenced to one-year detention, with the time already served taken into account. Based on the available information on the case, international legal opinions received have advised to appeal the judgement,” said the family.

They said public support strengthened her case.

“The overwhelming love, care and dedication displayed by everyone who took an interest in Chloe’s plight likely saved her life and contributed to getting her home safely.

"From sharing news about the case to keep Chloe from being forgotten, to signing petitions, to organising and attending community fundraisers, to donating to her legal defence, as well as keeping Chloe lifted in prayer: We thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and pray for Gods richest blessings for you as well as your loved ones. We also wish to thank both the South African Government for their help.

“It has been a tragic year for all involved. Chloe and her family will be undergoing trauma counselling over the next few weeks and would humbly ask for privacy during this time as they process what has happened and facilitate Chloe’s re-integration”.