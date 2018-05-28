Cape Town - The woman convicted of dismembering a pensioner has written a letter of apology to the deceased’s family, the Western Cape High Court heard on Monday.

In March, Sheree Prins, 22, from Citrusdal, was found guilty of murder, housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft, and housebreaking with the intent to commit an offence unknown to the State.

Meanwhile, a neighbour in whom Prins confided while growing up with her abusive mom, decided against testifying in her defence, Prins’ lawyer Advocate Leandra Adams said.

Instead, Adams handed a letter to the court in which her client begs for mercy.

The letter, dated 28 February 2018, in part states: “I thank the court for doing my case. During my time in prison I have had time to think of everything. I wouldn’t know who the family is, but I would like the family to please forgive me and accept my apology as time goes by.”

Prins broke into the home of Sandra Malcolm, 74, in Capri Mews, Lakeside, in April 2015.

Sandra Malcolm.

Malcolm caught her, but felt sorry for her and fed her tea and toast after Prins pleaded for help with a burnt foot.

Prins said she feared Malcolm would call the police, and stabbed her 24 times, before beheading, dismembering and disembowelling the elderly woman in her own yard.

Adams also claimed Prins, who has been incarcerated since 2015, is trying to turn her life around.

“Since her incarceration my client has not involved herself in any altercations.

“The accused is convicted of serious crimes and she takes full responsibility for her actions. She did not in any way ever try to mislead the court,” Advocate Adams submitted.

The case has been postponed to 19 June.

Daily Voice