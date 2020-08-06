Cape woman lives in fear as ex ’shares her nude pics, videos, threatens new boyfriend’

Cape Town – A distraught Macassar woman says she fears for her life because her crazy ex-boyfriend is distributing naked photos and videos of her. Kay Hartzenberg, 28, says she was in a relationship with her stalker for five years. She says it was “moonlight and roses” during the first two years of their relationship, but all hell broke loose when she threatened to dump him. “That was when he started threatening to release the pictures, so I stayed with him out of fear, but reached my limit in January and called it quits,” says Kay. Her 55-year-old ex then took revenge by sharing the intimate shots and clips at the start of May.

“That was the last straw for me, because he also held me at gunpoint and attempted to rape me,” she claims.

“In the past, he also threatened that if I don’t sleep with him, that he’d shame me to the point of killing myself.”

She says she filed a complaint with the police, and that her ex was arrested and released on bail at the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court in May.

Kay says things took a shocking turn last week when the nakes photos resurfaced.

In some of the images and clips, Kay can be seen touching herself and having sex with the ex.

“Relatives and friends contacted me to say my nudes are being distributed to family and friends’ WhatsApp groups all over Macassar,” she says.

Kay, who has been dating a new guy for the past seven months, says even he is being targeted.

Kershwill Matthys, 29, says her crazy ex video calls him while holding a gun and has threatened to murder him: “I don’t know whether I’m coming or going because I too am living in fear.”

Kay’s mother, Anneline Hartzenberg, 56, says she lost a child to death last year and refuses to relive that pain.

“Something needs to be done because he drives up and down our road watching this house,” she says.

Kay says out of desperation she tried to hang herself from a tree in a yard on Monday. Fortunately, Kershwill helped her down just in time.

The Daily Voice could not contact the stalker.

She added that she doesn’t know his home address. She’s never visited him because he is a married father of three.

Police were not able to confirm case details by the time of publishing.

