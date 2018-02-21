Cape Town - The charred remains of a woman has been found inside the boot of a burning BMW at Diep River railway station on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut says cops are investigating whether the body is that of Gill Packman, 56, who went missing on Thursday at 7am after leaving her Constantia home.

She did not arrive at her workplace at Springfield High School.

Traut says it is too soon to link the two or to confirm if the body is that of the missing woman.

He explains: “This office can confirm that 57-year-old Gill Packham was reported as missing by a relative at the Diep River police station yesterday in the late afternoon. Mrs Packham was last seen leaving her Constantia residence yesterday morning, in her green BMW sedan.

This office can also confirm that a burning BMW vehicle was discovered at the Diep River railway station last night. After the fire was extinguished, the burnt body of a female was found in the boot of the vehicle.

Both matters are currently being investigated by police, and it is too soon to make an assumption or to link the disappearance of Mrs Packham to the burning vehicle.”

