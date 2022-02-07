Cape woman’s visit to the doctor for a wasp bite turns into a life-altering cancer battle

A 45-year-old Monte Vista resident’s visit to the doctor for a wasps bite turns into a life-altering journey through breast cancer. Kahmiela August lived through what she described as the best time of her life. Her family had moved to their dream home; she had just started her new job and was well into her weight-loss journey, which saw her losing an incredible 65kg.

Her life came to an unexpected halt after a doctor’s visit for treatment following a wasp bite. “I got stung by a wasp in my car, which was annoying as the car had been locked and unused in the garage while I was working from home during Covid-19. I don’t know how that wasp survived for weeks in a closed car,” she said The doctor felt it necessary to take a closer look at what August had thought were bumps from the sting.

August was shocked to learn that there was a possibility that the bumps could be cancerous. After tests and examinations, she had an agonising wait for her test results, as she tried to keep up with her day-to-day routines, trying not to fall apart. “Finally, on 6 April 2021 – the day I turned 46 – a diagnosis of stage II to III breast cancer was confirmed. This meant that cancer had grown deeply into nearby tissue while spreading into my lymph nodes but, fortunately, not to any other parts of my body.

“Six months of treatment stretched ahead of me – first, there was the chemotherapy followed by surgery and finally radiation therapy. Happy birthday to me!” And so August’s journey of survival began. She was determined not to let anyone, including herself, live in fear and was adamant about keeping her family life as normal as possible for the sake of her husband and their children. “The first chemotherapy session was rough, and afterwards, I ended up in Netcare N1 City hospital for five days with sepsis. Covid-19 was still rife, and because of visitor restrictions, I was all alone. I had taken some work along to my chemotherapy session and insisted that my husband bring my laptop to the hospital. However, the panic in my children, family and friends' voices and the fear in my husband’s eyes made me sit up and think.

“It didn’t matter how bad I felt. I got up every morning, smiled, packed lunches made breakfast. I helped with homework, made supper and sometimes bought it. I tried to sleep when everyone was at school or working, and I made sure that I was awake when they were home.” August says that sticking to her the routine was beneficial for everyone psychologically and that it kept her busy, so that her mind only wandered to “what if” in the middle of the night. “After six months, my doctor finally said the words ‘we cannot guarantee a minute particle hasn’t spread, but you are in remission.’

“My husband was thrilled. But I was devastated. I wouldn’t tell anyone the good news. It was one of my lowest moments, and I didn’t want to get out of bed. All I heard was ‘minute particle’, which I erroneously interpreted as ‘this nightmare will never be over. “Eventually, I reached out to a Facebook CANSA group where I could speak my truth to others going through this journey. They heard me and helped me see. This was another great lesson – ask for help from those who have walked the journey, when you need it,” she said. Almost a year after the “life-saving” wasp bite, and with her 47th birthday nearing, Augut has much to celebrate as her last batch of tests confirmed that she was cancer-free.