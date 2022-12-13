Cape’s scenic Clarence Drive closed due to rockfalls and mudslides after heavy rains in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services have implemented road closures along the R44 due to rockfall and mudslides after heavy rains and thunderstorms hit the Western Cape. According to the department’s spokesperson, Jandré Bakker: “The R44 Clarence Drive is still closed to traffic due to rockfalls and mudslides. Provincial Traffic Officers closed the roadway in Gordon’s Ba, Rooi Els, and at the Kleinmond crossing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Road maintenance teams are working hard to clear the scene and reopen the route. Meiringspoort in the Klein Karoo as well as the N1 at De Doorns have been reopened. Clarence Drive is closed due to this rock fall. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RJFpWYSl6t — Sean Parker (@Sean_ParkerSA) December 13, 2022 “But, the Ceres Touws River Road remains closed at the Theronsberg Pass.” Mopping up operations are under way. However, a road safety inspection will need to be conducted.

This comes after various parts of the Western Cape experienced heavy rains, flash floods and thunderstorms, with the South African Weather Service predicting rainfall of 70mm-80mm in 20 minutes on Monday. Extensive rainfall in the Paarl area resulted in flooding in various areas. Mediclinic in Paarl, whose roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Monday, said the affected ward would be fully operational by Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers are currently providing relief to the community of De Doorns. This is after 50 informal structures were washed away during flooding, which resulted in several hundreds of other homes being damaged. Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said farmers in the area incurred losses worth millions.