Capetonian faces 50 charges for alleged R9m scam that used tycoon Johann Rupert’s name to lure investors

Cape Town – Capetonian Sandra Robinson allegedly made false, far-fetched claims about fictitious meat and gift shop businesses, promising investors in certain instances a 50 percent partnership. She is facing 50 charges in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly duping the more than 20 complainants, which included friends, out of R9 million between 2009 and 2015 on the premise, among others, that her family trust is worth R30 million and that business tycoon Johann Rupert would pay investors’ taxes. Robinson had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

According to the charge sheet, Robinson said: “Nulogix makes a turnover of about R38m per month, Spar owed her an amount of R38m, her family trust is worth R30m (and) a known businessman in South Africa, Johann Rupert, will pay the complainant’s taxes.’’ One of the victims was allegedly conned into believing they would earn a monthly salary of R150 000. When another complainant enquired about the money owed, she allegedly claimed to have cancer. “She wanted only cash payments to be made by the complainant towards the meat business and not (a) transfer of funds... She told the complainant that her family trust pays her an amount of R180 000 on 28 February per year.

’’She told the complainant that she is diagnosed with cancer, which was not true, when the complainant enquired about the money due to him from the meat business.” Allegedly citing emergency reasons for her business account not to be used, the complainants were asked to transfer funds into her personal bank account. “Her modus operandi was that she would approach friends and general members of the public and invite the complainants into fictitious business ventures. She would misrepresent that she was the owner and director of a gift shop and a meat business under the name Nulogix,’’ the prosecutors said.

“She would misrepresent that, in particular, the meat business was quite lucrative, with a turnover of about R38m per month. She told the complainants that the business was running right through Namibia and named well-known persons such as Mr Johann Rupert as associates to her business. “She made the complainants believe she was supplying meat to businesses such as Pick n Pay, Spar, old-age homes and school hostels. She would then entice the complainants to invest into her ‘so-called’ business, by giving her huge amounts of loans and promising them very high interest in returns within one month. ’’To some people, she also promised 50% partnership in her business. She thus induced the complainants to transfer funds into her personal bank account, citing emergency need of the funds as the reason not to use her business account…