Cape Town - A Cape Town team walked away with R25 000 and access to Amazon Web Services’ AWS Activate programme after devising an app to help prevent incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) before they happen.
Dumisani Ncubeni from Philippi, Lihle Ndindwa from Nyanga East, Abulele Mhlungulwana from Ashton and Thomas Fihla from Nyanga East from SmartWare devised an app that serves as a panic button for those in danger.
When triggered - either by pressing the volume button on one’s cellphone while it is in idle mode or by dialling ***# - the phone will send a broadcast SMS every minute notifying first responders such as community policing forums and alarm companies of the victim’s location.
The team said due to slow response by police, their aim is to start getting help even before the crime has been committed.
The app also acts as an education platform for communities about GBV.