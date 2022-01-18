Caretaker at retirement home jailed 15 years for sexually assaulting the elderly
PRETORIA: A 37-year-old Western Cape man was sentenced to 15-years in prison for sexually assaulting the elderly and for possessing child pornography.
Mark Labuschagne was a caretaker and general worker at a retirement home in Mossel Bay. During his employment at the home, he is accused of sexually assaulting a 96-year-old lady and also masturbating in public and forcing a 79-year-old woman to watch.
During his arrest in October 2020, police confiscated his cellphone and discovered child pornography images on his phone for which he was also charged.
The court also ruled that Labuschagne’s name should be recorded in both the Sexual Offences Register and the Abuse of Elderly Persons Register, in addition he was declared unfit to possess a firearm and also unfit to work with children.
IOL