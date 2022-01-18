Caretaker at retirement home jailed 15 years for sexually assaulting the elderly

PRETORIA: A 37-year-old Western Cape man was sentenced to 15-years in prison for sexually assaulting the elderly and for possessing child pornography.

Mark Labuschagne was a caretaker and general worker at a retirement home in Mossel Bay. During his employment at the home, he is accused of sexually assaulting a 96-year-old lady and also masturbating in public and forcing a 79-year-old woman to watch.