Cash-in-transit robbers who ambushed Sassa pay-point convicted

Cape Town - The Khayelitsha Regional Court has convicted three men for a cash-in-transit heist at a South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) pay-point in 2013. Siyanda Xawuka, 34, Dumisani Ngudle, 28, and Yongama Ndolombo, 34, were found guilty earlier this week on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

Provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani said the incident took place during the pension pay out in Nyanga, Cape Town in July 2013. Senior citizens received their government pension grants monthly from Sassa. Hani said on the day of the incident, a Fidelity armoured vehicle was confronted by the armed trio who robbed the guards of their firearms and an undisclosed amount of money at the local community hall.

The trio then fled the scene in a stolen getaway vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf which was reportedly stolen in the Table View area. Hani said the police trailed the suspects and a shootout ensued. “They abandoned their getaway vehicle and managed to hijack a Toyota Quantum.

“They were eventually cornered in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, and five suspects were arrested and charged. One stolen rifle and two other firearms, a revolver and a 9mm rifle were recovered, while the undisclosed cash amount was never recovered,” Hani said. She said during the shootout with police, Xawuka sustained a back injury. The trio remained in custody after their bail bid was denied by the court.

IOL