Cash-in-transit robbery suspect hands himself over to authorities

CAPE TOWN - A suspect in an alleged cash-in-transit robbery handed himself over to the Hawks in Cape Town on Monday, and is now expected in court on Wednesday. On Monday, a 37-year-old suspect along with his attorney handed himself over to the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, a statement from the Hawks on Tuesday reads.

The Hawks and SAPS Flying Squad originally conducted a search operation on December 30 on the suspect’s premises. However, the suspect was not found. The 37-year-old man is allegedly one of two armed men who accosted a G4S crew member while collecting money from a grocery store on December 3 in Zwelethemba, Worcester - more than an hour’s drive from Cape Town’s CBD. The two men disarmed the G4S crew member, grabbed the cross-pavement-carrier (CPC) - or cash box - and fled the scene in a silver getaway vehicle.

Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nwakalese told IOL on Tuesday that all the money, although stained, was recovered in the CPC which was still in the silver getaway vehicle and found in Zwelethemba’s Ntlakohlokaza Street. The suspect who handed himself over is expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. However, the second armed man is still at large. Nwakalese said the investigation was continuing.