From right, Andile Seyamo, Cata spokesperson, Monde Ndungane, SACP district chairperson, Khaya Yozi, ANC member, Xolani Sotashe, ANC regional chairperson, and Besuthu Ndungane, Codeta spokesperson, during the press conference in Cape Town on Tuesday. PHOTO: Lubabalo Poswa/ANA Photo

Cape Town - The taxi violence which has claimed 13 lives in Cape Town in the last week has been resolved. This is according to the two main taxi associations, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta).

The two rival associations said on Tuesday during an African National Congress (ANC) arranged press briefing that the leadership of the two organisations had worked together to resolve the conflict.

The press conference was addressed by ANC regional chairperson Xolani Sotashe, along with the South African Communist Party (SACP) district chairperson Monde Nqulwana and Cata and Codeta representatives.

The associations said several meetings had been held since Friday to try to defuse the tension, but still urged police to step up efforts to prevent further killings.

Shootings have taken place in Nyanga, Khayelitsha, and Wynberg, following what was believed to be disputes over operating routes.

