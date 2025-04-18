CATA mourns slain taxi leader Mongi Titi as calls grow for justice

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) has been plunged into mourning following the assassination of one of its most prominent leaders, Mongi Titi. The 45-year-old, who also served as the provincial leader of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), was gunned down on Wednesday evening in Nyanga. Titi, who had been driving a white Toyota Fortuner, was fatally shot by unknown assailants while parked near the Terminus in Emms Drive. According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, detectives from the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

“Information at our disposal indicates that unknown gunmen approached a Toyota Fortuner parked in the vicinity of the Terminus, after which they opened fire on the occupant, a 45-year-old man, who sustained fatal injuries,” said Swartbooi. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested.” Swartbooi confirmed that Nyanga police have registered a case of murder and appealed to the public for assistance. “The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation,” he said. Titi’s murder has sent shockwaves through the taxi industry. CATA spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi described the killing as a devastating blow. “It is so sad to say that Mr Titi was gunned down on Wednesday afternoon. We don’t know who did that or the motive for the attack,” said Sityebi. “We appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to report the matter to the nearest police station.”

“We also plead with the South African Police Services to thoroughly investigate the murder so the perpetrators can be brought to book and convicted. It is so sad for the CATA region and the taxi industry that we lost one of our anchors.” SANTACO Western Cape also confirmed Titi’s death, describing him as a dedicated executive member who played a crucial role in unifying and professionalising the industry. “It is with deep sadness and shock that SANTACO in the Western Cape confirms the assassination of Mr Mongi Titi,” said provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus.

“Mr Titi was a committed leader who played a significant role in our ongoing efforts to build a more unified, safe, and professional taxi sector in the province.” Hermanus called for calm, urging stakeholders not to retaliate. “Violence must not be met with violence. We are urging all stakeholders in the taxi industry to remain peaceful and allow due process to take its course. Now, more than ever, we need unity, stability, and discipline.” The organisation said it would continue to engage authorities to ensure the matter is treated with the seriousness it deserves.

Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, extended his condolences to Titi’s family, colleagues, and the broader taxi industry. He urged community members to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, stressing that public assistance is crucial to breaking the cycle of violence. “Only through community cooperation can a solid case be built, convictions secured, and this unacceptable ongoing cycle of violence ended,” said Sileku. Condemnation of the killing also came from the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the African National Congress (ANC). Benson Ngqentsu, SACP’s provincial secretary and ANC spokesperson on mobility, described Titi as a principled and insightful leader.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the brutal and senseless assassination of Mr Titi,” said Ngqentsu. “His untimely and violent passing is a tragic loss not only to the Titi family, but to the entire minibus taxi industry and the communities it serves daily.” As authorities continue their investigation, the taxi industry waits anxiously for answers. Meanwhile, leaders and communities across the Western Cape are left to mourn the loss of a man many considered a cornerstone of progress in the sector.