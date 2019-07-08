Police Minister Bheki Cele along with South African Police Service management are expected to visit the families of the victims who were shot and killed at the weekend in Philippi East. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele, along with South African Police Service management, are expected to visit the families of victims who were shot and killed over the weekend in Philippi East,Western Cape police said on Monday. The visits follow several shooting incidents in the Philippi East area, which has claimed 11 lives since Friday. Police were alerted at about 11pm on Friday night to the discovery of six bodies of women between the ages of 18 and 26 at a home in Marcus Garvey. The women were shot dead by unknown suspects, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said in a statement on Sunday.

"The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and more information cannot be released at this stage," he said.

On Saturday night, in two separate shooting incidents, five men aged between 18 and 39 were shot dead and another was wounded. "The motive for these shooting incidents remains the subject of an intensive police investigation," Van Wyk said.

"From an investigation perspective, detectives with crime intelligence are hard at work following leads that could result in the arrest of the perpetrators of these incidents," he said.

Meanwhile, community members with any information about the shootings were urged to contact Warrant Officer Larry Arnoldus on 079-880-9822 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. All information received would be treated as confidential.

"Western Cape police undertake to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and safety as well as calm restored in the area. A further appeal is made to community members to remain calm and allow the police to apprehend those involved," Van Wyk said.

African News Agency/ANA