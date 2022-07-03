Ceres sisters drown after slipping off old harbour wall at Hermanus

Durban - Two women are believed to have drowned in Hermanus on Sunday. NSRI Hermanus station commander, Andre Barnard, said just after 3pm, the National Sea Rescue Institute's Hermanus duty crew was activated following reports of two people floating near the old harbour.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The sea rescue craft Rotarian Burnett was launched and NSRI rescue swimmers along with our NSRI rescue vehicle and St Johns Ambulance services responded directly to the scene. WC Government Health EMS were activated," he said. Barnard said while responding, calls were also received that two women had washed off the old harbour wall. He said upon arrival at the scene, just off-shore of the Hermanus old harbour, two adult females were located and recovered on to the NSRI rescue craft.

"Rescue teams initiated CPR efforts and the women were brought to the NSRI rescue station where CPR was continued by paramedics. “Sadly, after all efforts to resuscitate, the women were declared deceased by paramedics. Police were activated and an inquest docket has been opened," Barnard said. The woman have been identified as two sisters from Ceres, aged 60 and 62. Their bodies were handed over to the Department of Health Forensic Pathology Services and the NSRI and emergency teams send their condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased.

Story continues below Advertisement