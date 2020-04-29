Certain tests suspended as 12 lab staffers test positive at Groote Schuur hospital
Cape Town – Twelve National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) staff members working at the Groote Schuur Hospital premises have tested positive for Covid-19.
As a precaution, the National Health Laboratory Service has taken the decision to temporarily suspend certain tests at the lab, which functions as a separate entity on the premises of Groote Schuur Hospital.
"The hospital is pleased with the swift action that was taken by NHLS management and wish the affected staff members a speedy recovery," said National Health Laboratory Service spokesperson Alaric Jacobs .
"The hospital can confirm that these changes at this NHLS lab will not affect operations during this period. The hospital continues to put the health and safety of its staff and patients first."
IOL