Chanelle McCrawl

Cape Town - Carlo de Kock, who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering his ten-year-old niece Chanelle McCrawl, has been sentenced to two life terms behind bars. Sentencing proceedings took place at the Cape High Court on Tuesday morning.

De Kock’s sentence was handed down by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.

Salie-Hlophe ordered that De Kock, 34, be given five years behind bars for kidnapping his niece in October 2017 in Manenberg.

Salie-Hlophe said she had no other sentence to impose but two life terms for the rape and murder of Chanelle and said he had to be removed from society.

He was sentenced to a further five years for defeating the ends of justice after he cleaned up the crime scene and dumped Chanelle’s body.

She instructed that the sentences run concurrently.

Forensics staff recover Chanelle’s body from dump site near Manenberg.

Chanelle was reported missing on 19 October 2017 after she failed to arrive at school.

The next day her bruised and battered body was found wrapped in a curtain and shopping bag at a river near her home in Audrey Court, Manenberg

DNA evidence linked De Kock to the murder after his semen was found on the little girl’s school pants.

Daily Voice