Chaos after patron shoots security guard in head with air gun at driving licensing testing centre in Cape Town

Cape Town – It was chaos today after a security guard was shot with an air gun at the Hillstar Driving Licensing Testing Centre (DLTC) in Wetton, Cape Town. After 10am, residents visiting the centre were left in shock after the centre was closed down and cordoned off by enforcement agencies.

The security guard was treated on site and taken to hospital for follow up care. Initially, it was thought a disgruntled member of the public had shot someone inside the facility after failing a learner’s licence test, but this was not the case. According to the City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for Traffic Services, Maxine Bezuidenhout, a member of the public shot a security guard with an air gun.

A suspect known by officials has fled the scene after shooting a security guard with an air gun at the Hillstar DLTC. Picture: Redaa Ameeroedien/Schaapkraal Community Forum “According to information available at this stage, it appears the suspect became abusive after being informed that he did not have all of the necessary documentation to complete a transaction. “Security guards intervened, and he then went to his vehicle and came back with the air gun, shooting one of the guards in the head,” Bezuidenhout said. She said the suspect left the facility’s premises right after he fired at the security guard.

According to sources, the security guard was hit at a close range on his forehead. This also caused panic among those visiting the centre who witnessed the incident. “The security guard received medical treatment on-site, and was taken to the hospital for follow-up treatment,” Bezuidenhout said.

